Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 87.9% in July

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

BIXT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 15,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Bioxytran has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioxytran will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

