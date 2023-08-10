Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.98. 4,407,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.