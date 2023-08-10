Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,969,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $930,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.11. 1,915,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

