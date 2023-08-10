BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 17,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.2985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

