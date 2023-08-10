Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Update

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bosideng International Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSDGY remained flat at $22.51 during trading on Thursday. Bosideng International has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

