Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.94.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Braze by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Braze by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.