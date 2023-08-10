Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.
RTX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
