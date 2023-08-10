Brokerages Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) PT at $6.99

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,265 shares of company stock worth $1,172,490. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GETY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

