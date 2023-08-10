Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $22.75

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

IMAX Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

