Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $499.43

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NYSE:LMT opened at $452.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.21. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

