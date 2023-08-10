Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.13-$5.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.13-5.28 EPS.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $71.12. 309,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

