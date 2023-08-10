Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CU shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$41.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1664393 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

