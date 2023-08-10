Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.30. Cannae shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 146,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $900,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,280.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

