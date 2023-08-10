Cannell & Co. Sells 400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.94. 4,478,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,880. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

