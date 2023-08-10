Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CE

Insider Activity at Celanese

Institutional Trading of Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,368,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Celanese by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Celanese by 27.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.