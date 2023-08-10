China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CIADY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 5,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

