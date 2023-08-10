Citigroup Downgrades Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Investec cut shares of Truworths International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.
