Citigroup Downgrades Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Truworths International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Truworths International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truworths International

Truworths International Price Performance

Truworths International Company Profile

Shares of TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truworths International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truworths International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.