Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.68% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $41,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,401,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,126,309. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

