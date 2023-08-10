Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.50. 5,267,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 2.53. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

