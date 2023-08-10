Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.66. 101,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

