Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in July

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 3,150 ($40.26) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.50) to GBX 3,000 ($38.34) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,600 ($33.23) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.75) to GBX 2,350 ($30.03) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend

CCHGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

