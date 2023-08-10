Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $559.70. 1,469,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,396. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $248.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.