CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

