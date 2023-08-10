Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.78. 1,842,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.