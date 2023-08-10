Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 68.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 233,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after buying an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $521.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

