Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

NYSE EBS opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $298.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 77,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 119.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 513,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

