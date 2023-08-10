EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Trading Down 9.3%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.11 and last traded at $93.18. Approximately 154,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 221,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. CL King started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENS

EnerSys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.