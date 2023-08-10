Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 282 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.57. 5,639,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

