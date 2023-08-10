First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 552,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

