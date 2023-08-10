First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

