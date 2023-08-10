First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Head to Head Contrast

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.73 $40.01 million $1.85 10.65

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National of Nebraska and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 15.14% 11.06% 1.03%

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alerus Financial pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.