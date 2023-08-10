Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CFO Sells $3,400,120.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 7th, Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $3,547,420.00.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

