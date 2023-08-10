Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0878 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00476190476190476.

Gerdau has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,823,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

