Glenview Trust co Acquires 298 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNH traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.48. 2,132,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

