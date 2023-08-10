Glenview Trust co Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.99. 6,003,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,253. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

