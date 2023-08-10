Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,340. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.65. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.