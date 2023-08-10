Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Stephens

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

Green Plains stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,822,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,822,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,058.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,640. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

