HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBPH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,764. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

