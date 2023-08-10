Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT Raised to GBX 2,175 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,175 ($27.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HKMPF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($22.24) to GBX 2,100 ($26.84) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 1,900 ($24.28) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.92) to GBX 2,050 ($26.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

HKMPF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

