Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,300,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,399,056 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

