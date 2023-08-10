Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.