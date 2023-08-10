Hosking Partners LLP Buys Shares of 449,835 iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 4.26% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 130,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.44. 315,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

