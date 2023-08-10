Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,979 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 21,191 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy accounts for 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.78% of Peabody Energy worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

