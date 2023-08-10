Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Booking worth $50,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,223.19. 259,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,787.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,637.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

