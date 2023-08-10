Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.85. 2,402,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. The company has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.