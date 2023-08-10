Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,159. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

