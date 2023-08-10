Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,337. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

