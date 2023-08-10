Hosking Partners LLP Sells 166,492 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,492 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,302,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,564,000 after buying an additional 193,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,014,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 784,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.