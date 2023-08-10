Hosking Partners LLP Sells 29,988 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,988 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

