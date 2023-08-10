Hosking Partners LLP Sells 44,795 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

